Schell’s Brewery planning expansion

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The second oldest brewery in the nation is planning to expand in the near future.
Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm says the expansion is likely, as they have proposed to move inventory storage, production and the Starkeller taproom to the empty building that used to be occupied by Target on Broadway.
Currently, distribution turns through town generally take an hour for drivers as the brewery currently houses inventory in three separate buildings. The expansions would bring distribution under one roof, allowing production to ramp up.
“We’re hopefully going to give the building a little facelift,” said Kyle Marti of Schell’s Brewery. “You’ll be able to see the Starkeller right there on Broadway, so hopefully we’ll have some tables and stuff like that outside. You’ll probably see an increase in truck traffic because we’ve got multiple docks down there where multiple distributors are picking up every hour.”
According to Ken Marti, the New Ulm City Council was extremely receptive to the brewery’s plans.
"They were very much in support of it. Every single council member spoke up about how thrilled they are that we are moving in there, or proposing to move in there," said Ken Marti. "Nothing but good things. Empty buildings in a town are terrible things and the brewery has always been a big part of New Ulm."
Schell’s Brewery’s current location will stay in normal use by the business.
