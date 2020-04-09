Senators call for relief funds for local and regional news outlets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senators warn that the impact of the pandemic, including lower advertising revenue, could decimate local and regional news outlets.
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and others are calling for funding to support local journalism and media in any future COVID-19 relief package.
In a letter written to the Senate majority and minority leaders, senators wrote that declining advertising revenue has tightened resources that are valuable for the continued operations of local news outlets.
