Tri-City United, St. James school districts name next superintendents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Tri-City United School District selects its next superintendent.
In a 4 to 3 vote Tuesday night, the school board approved Lonnie Seifert as its next leader. Seifert is currently the superintendent at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School District. He also has more than 22 years of experience in education. The School Board is expected to approve his contract at its upcoming meeting on Monday. He’ll start his new role on July 1.
The current superintendent, Teri Preisler, is retiring at the end of the school year.
St. James School District has also selected a new superintendent.
The board voted unanimously to offer the position to Steve Heil, currently the high school principal in Delano. His first day on the job will be July 1. After negotiations this week, Heil’s contract is expected to be approved at a special school board meeting tonight.
Heil replaces Becky Cselovszki who has accepted a position in the Redwood Area School District.
