Two arrested on charge of mail theft, other charges

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two suspects Thursday morning who have bee charged with mail theft.
Deputies were dispatched to Highway 83 near St. Clair after a citizen reported seeing a male and female in a small black convertible at his mailbox.
Miguel Angel Carreon Balderas, a 26-year-old Owatonna man, and 21-year-old Danae Aliza Lujan of Blooming Prairie woman were arrested at the Mankato Walmart on multiple charges, including mail theft.
A further investigation has uncovered other potential victims of theft in multiple counties.
