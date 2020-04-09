Two arrested on charge of mail theft, other charges

Two arrested on charge of mail theft, other charges
Further investigation has uncovered other potential victims of theft in multiple counties. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | April 9, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 8:33 PM

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two suspects Thursday morning who have bee charged with mail theft.

Deputies were dispatched to Highway 83 near St. Clair after a citizen reported seeing a male and female in a small black convertible at his mailbox.

Miguel Angel Carreon Balderas, a 26-year-old Owatonna man, and 21-year-old Danae Aliza Lujan of Blooming Prairie woman were arrested at the Mankato Walmart on multiple charges, including mail theft.

A further investigation has uncovered other potential victims of theft in multiple counties.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.