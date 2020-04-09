Unemployment claims increase in Minnesota

(KEYC) — New data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that 6.6 million people across America were seeking jobless benefits last week.
The latest report also reveals that more than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Associated Press.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 111,119 people in Minnesota filed for unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 4.
That is roughly the population of Rochester, Minnesota’s third largest city.
The labor department said the claims increased by 2,204 compared to the previous week, ending March 28.
Data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows that food and beverage serving, retail sales, construction trades and cooks and food preparation workers filed the most claims last week.
