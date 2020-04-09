Walz weighing continued social distancing orders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Health officials say they expect the pandemic’s peak to occur later this July, but with Gov. Tim Walz’s extension on the stay-at-home order into May, questions arise if it would be extended again.
Walz says his team is examining methods to possibly induce a “rhythm of social distancing” to periodically bring people back into the workforce without endangering public health.
“So what we’re trying to figure out is what’s the most sustainable way, without the incredible disruption that is not sustainable on the economy, to be able to get as many folks back," Walz said in a press conference Thursday. "We’re not exactly certain what that looks like. We’re going to learn as we’re starting to what Hong Kong - what they’re doing in Korea and Japan - what lessons they’re learning and then incorporate those here.”
Options are still being weighed as the state works to increase public testing.
