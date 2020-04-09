Xcel Energy donates PPE and medical supplies to eight states

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is donating 192,000 surgical masks, including over 4,000 N95 masks, to eight states it serves nationwide.
The masks will go to healthcare workers and other first responders as supplies in the federal stockpile dwindle.
Last month the company donated another 130,000 protective masks, and earlier this week announced plans to $20 million in short and long term corporate giving, including COVID-19 relief efforts.
More than 46,000 masks, including 925 N95 masks will be distributed to hospitals in Minnesota.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.