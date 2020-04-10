American Red Cross taking extra precautions at blood drives

(KEYC) — As blood drives continue to get canceled making for fewer opportunities to donate, blood donations continue to pour in across the United States.
This can make for a slightly more crowded donation spot.
In response, the American Red Cross is taking extra measures to keep the area clean.
Everyone's temperature is taken before they are allowed to make a donation, social distancing is implemented by staggering appointment times and spacing out donor beds, more hand sanitizer is being supplied and beds are being thoroughly disinfected after each donation.
“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, we have had an overwhelming response to blood donation,” said American Red Cross Communications Manager Sue Thesenga. “I think during certain times people are trying to figure out ways they can help and blood donation has been on people’s lists.”
Masks are also asked to be on when at the blood drive. If you do not have one, one will be provided before donation.
