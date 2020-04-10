Boosting the immune system during COVID-19 Outbreak

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The COVID-19 outbreak has some people looking for ways to boost their immune system.
Complete Nutrition is open as an essential business right now. Health experts say the key ingredients people should look for in an immune-boosting product include Vitamin C, black elderberry, zinc and Vitamin D. The manager of the Mankato location says he’s been getting one specific question from customers.
“If there’s anything directly related to the coronavirus that will help, obviously there’s no cure and there are no immune support products that will prevent or shorten the life of it by any means, but just having a healthy immune system, a healthy body is going to be most supportive when fighting those types of things off,” says Max Burle, store manager at Complete Nutrition
The Complete Nutrition store remains open seven days a week from noon to six. They’re also offering curbside pickup for those that don’t want to get out of their vehicle.
