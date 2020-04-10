Businesses that provide essential services are now hiring

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many businesses working to provide essential services like health care, food, supplies, and transportation are hiring right now in Minnesota.
The state’s online job bank currently has more than 65,000 job listings. Some positions may be temporary during the pandemic, but many are permanent especially in the health care field.
Others looking for help include providers of home and community-based services to support people living with disabilities.
They’ve launched the hashtag MeetTheNeedMN campaign to hire more than 18,500 direct support workers statewide.
You can find an extensive list of occupations hiring right now, visit https://mn.gov/mmb/careers/ or go on social media use the hashtag MeetTheNeedMN.
