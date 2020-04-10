Construction expected to begin in Le Sueur on April 20

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Le Sueur announced Friday proposed improvements on Minnesota Highway 112, also known as Le Sueur County Highway 22, are expected to begin April 20.
The project includes roadway reconstruction, utility improvements and ADA upgrades.
Initial operations will include road closures, with detours being made available and marked. Initial road closures include:
- The intersection of Bridge Street, North Main Street and Minnesota Highway 93;
- Bridge Street between North Main Street and Fourth Street; and
- South Second Street between Bridge Street and Ferry Street.
Construction will begin April 20 on Stages 1A and 1B, which will see the reconstruction of Bridge Street and South Second Street.
The City of Le Sueur also invited the community to attend an online open house at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, to learn more about the project.
Additional information and future updates are available on the project website.
Area residents or frequent travelers of the area can also sign up for email updates by visiting the CSAH 22 (TH 112 Turnback) Improvement Project website.
