Funds available for local small businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Locally owned small businesses in City Center Mankato and North Mankato could be eligible for funds of up to $1,000 in response to COVID-19 if they apply soon.
The funds, offered through City Center Partnership and Rethos Main Streets, are meant to be used for marketing initiatives, community engagement, operational upgrades such as technology and physical space updates.
“And that is to be able to do somethings that are important to the look of their business and the success of their business,” City Center Partnership Interim Director Jo Guck Bailey said.
The funds are only available for businesses in the City Center Mankato/North Mankato district.
The deadline to apply for the support fund is 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15. Winners will be announced on April 20.
Visit Rethos Main Streets’ website to apply.
