Gas prices continue to drop in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It might be worth your while to take a trip down highway 61 to the Red Wing and the Lake City area. That’s where regular unleaded gas is selling at its cheapest price in over 40 years.
As of Friday morning, GasBuddy.com is reporting Red Wing with the lowest price of gas in the state at 84 cents per gallon. Lake City isn’t too far behind with one station selling gas for 89 cents a gallon.
The demand for gas has dramatically decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
