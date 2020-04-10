Local breweries still working their magic, offer curbside pick-up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local breweries have had to change how they keep peoples’ thirst quenched, and despite limiting sit-down access to taprooms, they’re still steeping some of the good stuff.
They continue to deliver what the people want, but with taprooms closed, they've had to adapt like many other businesses.
While sales to liquor stores remain high, larger breweries still feel an impact on other areas of sale.
“With bars and restaurants closed, and that’s upwards of 65 percent of our sales is to bars and restaurants, that’s a big hit on somebody like us. Hopefully come this next round, assuming if it’s slowly opening up, we’re excited to see the market come back,” says Mankato Brewery co-founder Tim Tupy.
But the smaller breweries that don't sell to liquor stores or bars, they've had to rely on curbside or in-house pick-up.
LocAle near downtown Mankato started doing this several weeks ago and even created a website for customers to order from prior to pick-up.
“It hasn’t been easy, but we tried to adapt however we could. So starting the online store, we’re open seven days a week now from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., so that’s been a change because before we were only open five days a week,” says LocAle owner and brewer Jim Parejko.
The Mankato Brewery also does curbside and in-house pick-up, but the beer glasses have been put away for the time being.
“We’ve basically been doing everything for package. Package sales in liquor stores have been great. We’ve got four distributors coming Monday to pick up beer, we’ve been doing pretty well on the package side. So we’ve just shifted everything to our cans and sales have been going great,” says Tupy.
So far, pick-up sales have gone well, and breweries have repurposed some spaces to accommodate thirsty customers.
“The customers that come in, they’ve all been really happy with the online store. They can pull up to the patio, so that’s another sort of adaptation that we’ve had is we can use our patio sort of as a curbside pick-up. We’ll just run the order out to them and then they’re on their way,” says Parejko.
And keeping in true fashion, they're still coming up with the next unique brew in any way they can.
“We’re keeping busy, but not real busy right now as far as the taproom side. We’re limiting our hours to just four hours a day when we’re open and just trying to get the word out for people. We’re trying to do small batch and limited release stuff to just kind of keep it exciting,” says Tupy.
Tupy said the Mankato Brewery is also considering manufacturing hand sanitizer alongside its beer production.
LocAle will also take advantage of having its taproom closed to create a wine barrel cellar for sour beer fermenting.
“It’s a little bit slower, but I’m trying to release previous beers but also think about beers that maybe take a little bit longer to brew, so lagers are an example and I’ll be brewing this coming week. Those can condition longer so that we don’t have a lot of beer that we’re sitting on that we can release it when the time comes,” says Parejko.
