Mankato Clinic Health System Event Center accepting PPE donations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Monday at 9 a.m., Personal Protective Equipment donations can also be dropped off at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
Those donating are asked to put PPE in the green Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota dropboxes at the front of the event center lobby. Large donation deliveries can be arranged by calling 311. Those dropoffs will be available between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.
Donation drive organizers say the donated PPE will be sanitized and redistributed to long-term care facilities, frontline workers as well as public safety, transportation personnel, and other essential workers.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.