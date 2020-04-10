Mayo Clinic announces payroll, spending cuts for the remainder of 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Facing a $3 billion shortfall, Mayo Clinic is rolling out a plan of spending reductions, including payroll cuts, that will impact many of the healthcare providers 70,000 employees across all of its sites, including Mayo Clinic Health System sites and the campuses in Rochester, Florida and Arizona.
Mayo says about $1.4 billion in savings will be achieved through payroll reductions. Mayo’s executive leadership will take the largest cuts in percentage terms, 20%, starting this month.
Those cuts will be followed in May by cuts to salaries for senior managers (15%) and other salaried employees (7%). Those reductions will be effective through Dec. 31.
Mayo says hourly employees will see their pay rates maintained at current levels, but some hourly employees will be subject to furloughs.
Mayo will maintain pension and health benefits for all employees who currently receive them as well as pick up employees’ portions of their health care premiums.
Mayo says the cuts are being made without lowering the quality of care, research and education Mayo provides. No layoffs are planned.
