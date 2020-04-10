MDH awards COVID-19 emergency health care grants to 350 organizations

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday that it awarded $50 million in emergency health care grants to nearly 350 provider organizations across the state for preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants were awarded to a variety of providers including ambulance services, health care clinics, tribal health organizations, pharmacies, hospitals, assisted living facilities and health systems.
The department said that it received over 1,600 grant requests for the available $50 million, with more than $300 million being requested in total.
A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Health said that providers most commonly applied for funding to cover staffing costs, equipment and supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE).
“With these grants, providers can start using these funds as quickly as possible to prepare for delivering care to COVID-19 patients and be ready for the many challenges this pandemic places on Minnesota’s health care system,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm stated.
The Minnesota Legislature passed an emergency health care law that authorized a $200 million investment into the state’s health care system to respond to COVID-19.
MDH will be opening the next round of grant applications soon, a department spokesperson said.
Providers will be able to apply for a portion of the remaining $150 million to fund:
- Staffing costs;
- Establish temporary sites to provide testing or treatment services;
- Expand the number of available beds available for COVID-19 treatment;
- Isolating affected patients or staff; and
- Support emergency transportation.
In addition, the grants can also be used to cover the costs of temporary information technology systems to support triage, screening and telemedicine.
Providers can also use the funds for PPE, testing and other supplies and ICU equipment, among other things.
A full list of eligible expenses will be included within the application, which is expected to open to the providers within the next week.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.