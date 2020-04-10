MDH: 57 total deaths tied to COVID-19, total of 1,336 confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports seven more deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57. There have been 1,336 positive cases, and 675 of those have recovered.
As of Friday, 143 people are currently hospitalized, with 64 of them in the ICU. 317 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 63, while the average age of those dying is 87
The total number of tests conducted is 33,894.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 31 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 1,388 positive cases, with 506 recovering.
