Minnesota State’s Athletic Band lifts spirits with creative video

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Athletic Band is doing its part to keep spirits high.
Members of the band produced and submitted a video of them playing the rouser, which is often heard at sporting events.
Thereafter, former band member Andrew Grabowska compiled a video incorporating all band members who sent videos in.
Band Director Michael Thursby could not be more proud of the final result.
“I think the biggest thing has been the amount of spirit and how it’s helping to uplift people. In a time where things are so uncertain, it’s kind of cool to see how that has brought people together,” said Thursby.
The video took just over two weeks to complete.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.