Walz signs order allowing agencies to share addresses of those infected with COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-34 Friday.
The order aims to protect Minnesota’s first responders by sharing information between the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) and 911 dispatchers and first responders.
MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm will be responsible for developing the protocol for the sharing of information between the agencies, while also safeguarding patient privacy.
A statement from Walz’s office said that Executive Order would allow MDH to share the addresses where a positive COVID-19 case has been identified and may still be contagious with the DPS, who will then share that information with a 911 dispatcher who will be able to notify first responders.
Executive Order 20-34 was written with safeguards to prevent the abuse of this data, and, according to Walz’s office, complies with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, which protects private data.
The order will be effective once it is filed with the Secretary of State.
