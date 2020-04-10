Week two of distance learning is in the books

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Teachers and students beginning to settle into their new norm relying on technology to communicate, as week two of distance learning is officially in the books.
The distance learning period began March 30 and will continue until at least April 30th, according to an executive order issued by Governor Tim Walz. With many stars having to align, many schools are still smoothing out the kinks. That’s exactly why the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District says it’s truly a learning process for both students and staff.
“Some of the challenges we have are still dealing with uploading, downloading learning materials both on the student end and on the teacher receiving end but it’s getting better as we learn more about that and our students are learning that there’s so much volume running through this system that it isn’t shutting down but it is slow so you have to be patient,” says Tom Farrel from Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Farrell says despite those challenges, he is impressed with how the staff and students continue to adapt to this new normal.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.