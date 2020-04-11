The Easter bunny makes the deliveries to children around St. Peter, Kasota and Cleveland

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Annual Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Good Samaritan Society of St. Peter, took on the challenges of social distancing today, in a unique fashion.
The first one-hundred kids to sign up who reside in the St. Peter, Kasota or Cleveland communities were gifted presents, like stuffed animals and eggs filled with candy, from the Easter Bunny.
The Easter gifts were dropped off at the door steps of families it was all done by following social distancing protocols.
“So many feel that they’re not safe right now, they’re scared. We want them to have a little bit of normalcy in their lives. You know, 'Hey, the Easer bunny is going to come to our house or the Easter’s helper is still going to come to my house and bring me something even though I couldn’t go in the mall and sit on the lap,” the community liaison for Good Samaritan Society of St. Peter, Donna Nelson said.
The abundance of local sponsors played a big part in helping with the Easter Eve smiles.
