The Easter bunny makes the deliveries to children around St. Peter, Kasota and Cleveland

“So many feel that they’re not safe right now, they’re scared. We want them to have a little bit of normalcy in their lives. You know, 'Hey, the Easer bunny is going to come to our house or the Easter’s helper is still going to come to my house and bring me something even though I couldn’t go in the mall and sit on the lap,” the community liaison for Good Samaritan Society of St. Peter, Donna Nelson said.