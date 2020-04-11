Iowa surpasses Minnesota in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state total to 64 people who have succumbed to coronavirus complications.
In southcentral Minnesota, COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Brown, Martin and Nicollet counties.
Health officials also said 91 additional people have tested positive since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,427.
The state health lab and private labs have run more than 35,400 tests in Minnesota so far.
There are 145 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized as of Saturday, including 69 people in the intensive care unit. The largest group demographically of positive tests are in the age range of 20 to 44.
Of the 1427 confirmed positive cases, more than half, 793 have recovered and are no longer isolated.
Four care facilities in southcentral Minnesota have seen at least one case of COVID exposure either from a resident, staff member, or visiting service provider. St. John Lutheran Home in Brown County, Faribault County’s Friendship Court, Temperance Lake Ridge in Martin County, and Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato.
In Iowa, the department of health now says there are 1510 confirmed positive cases with 34 deaths reported. Only Emmet and Palo Alto counties in northern Iowa have zero confirmed cases.
