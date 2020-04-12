Families and distant learning: Why communication is key

MINNESOTA, (KEYC) - Minnesota Schools are well into distant learning, as educators teach from afar amid social distancing. But what does that mean for parents/families at home?
Minnesota’s Education Commissioner, Mary Cathryn Ricker says communication is key. Adding that one of most important things to consider when building a distant learning plan was to think how can families be educators partners.
“Now by saying that I do not mean that families should be the teacher at home. It is still an educators responsibility to determine how those teaching and learning conditions will be built. Making sure educators are sharing ways families can contact educators. If no one is at the school what is the phone number a family member can call,” said Ricker.
Ricker continues that its essential for educators to regularly share information with families.
Gov. Tim Walz and Ricker announced that all Minnesota public school districts and charters schools’ distant learning period is set to continue till at least April 30,2020.
