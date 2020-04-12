MDH: 70 COVID-19 related deaths in Minnesota; nearly 200 new cases

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported six new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, raising the state total to 70 people who have succumbed to coronavirus complications.
Health officials also said nearly 200 additional people have tested positive since Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,621.
The state health lab and private labs have run more than 37,400 tests in Minnesota so far.
There are 157 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized as today, including 74 people in the intensive care unit.
Of the 1627 confirmed positive cases, more than half, 842 have recovered and are no longer isolated.
In Iowa, the department of health now says there are 1510 confirmed positive cases with 34 deaths reported. Only Emmet and Palo Alto counties in northern Iowa have zero confirmed cases.
