Minnesota leads nation in 2020 Census response

MINNESOTA, (KEYC) - Minnesota’s 57.2 percent as April 11th, 2020. making it number one in the country for the 2020 Census response rate.
Coming in close second is Wisconsin at 54.7 percent, with the national average at 47.9 percent.
Census responses help determine federal funding for communities and determines the number of House of Representative members each state gets.
A look locally, Blue Earth County’s rate is at 55 percent and 63 percent for Nicollet County.
The 2020 census can be completed online, by phone or mail.
The response deadline is August 14th.
