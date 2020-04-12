Snow blankets Easter Sunday around southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Certainly a change weather-wise from yesterday's highs around 60 to today's cold, wind and snow.
Snow began falling across southern Minnesota Sunday morning, leaving some areas with snow-covered lawns that had just been bare grass 24 hours prior.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and city crews were out keeping roads clear.
But, with the current stay at home order in place, any traffic was rather light.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories were in place during the day.
Mother Nature sure displaying how changing the weather can be in the upper midwest as the snow gives way to more seasonal temperatures later in the week.
