Blue Earth County seeks community input on short-term vacation rental standards

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County announced Monday it has created an online survey to obtain public input and direction for the proposed standards relating to a future short-term vacation rental ordinance.
The proposed ordinance will establish standards for the rental units within Blue Earth County, but would not apply to united within any city or Lime and Mankato townships.
Short-term vacation rentals are defined by Blue Earth County as homes, cabins, condominiums, or similar buildings that are furnished and rented for short-term stays. These units are not a bed and breakfast, resort, hotel or motel.
The county says that these short-term vacation rentals can provide economic benefits such as increased tourism activity and business revenues, but can also present challenges, including adverse safety and noise impacts.
A county spokesperson says that the proposed ordinance and its standards are aimed at protecting public health, safety and welfare.
The online survey will be available for users to complete until April 27.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.