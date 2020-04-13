Coley Ries off to solid start in coaching career

“I love our staff right now. I mean we have four pitchers that are great people, that makes workouts fun for me. To be able to go in and see their smiling faces every day makes it fun. I’m really lucky to have the four that I do. I think this year, having half a year is going to be huge for our freshman. They just got 20 games under their belt for free. They’ll come in as freshman with all that experience, Mackenzie Ward with 2 and a half seasons, Lexi with a couple of seasons, it’s going to be fun to see what this staff is able to do,” said Ries.