Colleges and Universities offering virtual visits for students
By Kelsey Barchenger | April 13, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 2:08 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pandemic or not, the clock is ticking for high school seniors who are seeking higher education to choose a college.

This is the time of year many students visit campuses, but the pandemic has pushed the process online. So colleges are offering virtual visits and more interactive or one-on-one video sessions. Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato is even embracing Virtual Reality to give prospective students an experience.

“The ability to kind of plop somebody down into a virtual setting on Google Earth and walk around Mankato is really a vibrant experience,” says Jeff Lemke from Bethany Lutheran College.

Hundreds of colleges and universities have also pushed deposit deadlines from May 1 to June 1.

