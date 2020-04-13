Colleges and universities offering virtual visits for students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pandemic or not, the clock is ticking for high school seniors who are seeking higher education to choose a college.
This is the time of year many students visit campuses, but the pandemic has pushed the process online. So colleges are offering virtual visits and more interactive or one-on-one video sessions. Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato is even embracing Virtual Reality to give prospective students an experience.
“The ability to kind of plop somebody down into a virtual setting on Google Earth and walk around Mankato is really a vibrant experience,” says Jeff Lemke from Bethany Lutheran College.
Hundreds of colleges and universities have also pushed deposit deadlines from May 1 to June 1.
