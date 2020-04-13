DNR encourages spring turkey hunters to hunt close to home

(KEYC) — Hunters who will be participating in spring turkey hunting season in Minnesota are encouraged to do so close to home.
The turkey hunting season opener is scheduled to open on Wednesday, April 15 in the state.
“We understand that hunting close to home might require hunters to make some adjustments,” said Leslie McInenly, wildlife populations program manager with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “This will be a little easier because this year’s turkey licenses have more built-in flexibility.”
On Jan. 1, the DNR announced changes to turkey hunting licenses that go into effect this season.
Hunters who purchased a license after the announcement was made are no longer restricted to a single permit area.
The DNR says that if hunters had purchased or have a license that allows them to hunt in their usual hunting spot, they can still use the license to hunt close to home, even if it is in a different permit area, because of the new regulation changes.
Another change that hunters may find convenient is that the Minnesota DNR now allows hunters to purchase a license for any of the turkey hunting time periods without having to apply early. The only exception to this was that applications were required in January for firearms hunters who wanted to hunt in the Mille Lace, Carlos Avery or Whitewater Wildlife Management Areas (WMA).
Gov. Tim Walz’ Stay at Home Order, Executive Order 20-33, allows people to engage in outdoor activities, including walking, running, fishing and hunting.
“If you’re planning to hunt at a WMA or other public land, make sure to practice social distancing. If you see a crowded parking lot or expect an area will be crowded, find another close-to-home location to hunt,” McInenly said.
A DNR spokesperson says that anyone interested in finding public land near them can use the DNR Recreation Compass.
In addition to the regulation changes and encouraging hunters to hunt close to home, the Minnesota DNR is trying to emphasize safety when hunters and non-hunters are on and near WMAs.
The reason the department if emphasizing safety on WMAs, in particular, is because hunters are not required to wear blaze orange while turkey hunting in the spring. The department adds that those who might be on WMAs should not wear any visible article of clothing into the turkey woods that contains the colors white, red, or blue.
Hunters are advised not to wear these three colors because turkeys will spot them. Non-hunters should not wear the colors because they are associated with the head of a male turkey, which can result in a hunting accident.
Anyone who is interested in purchasing a spring turkey hunting license can visit the Minnesota DNR’s website or call 888-665-4236. Licenses can also be purchased at licensing agents that remain open, such as convenience stores.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website for additional information.
