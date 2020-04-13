The Docket: state lawmakers prepare for floor session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers are gearing up for a busy week up at the Capitol.
Both the House and the Senate are expected to meet for a floor session this week, where they will likely cover COVID-19 related legislation.
Lawmakers are also expected to work on an insulin agreement this week.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of April 13, 2020.
Minnesota legislators kick off their week talking money as they take a look at COVID-19′s impact on the state’s economy Monday.
The Senate is also back in the COVID-19 Response Working Group.
All of this comes before Tuesday’s floor session, ahead of which Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) said several different parts of legislation are moving through committee.
“So the bill is still being crafted for Tuesday. It’s likely going to be another omnibus bill. We’ll hopefully get that bill in advance of the floor session, hopefully on Monday," Munson said.
Munson said COVID-19 related funding is possible.
“I think we need to reassess where the money should be going and what the needs are," he said.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) added that legislators will be working in their four caucuses to find areas of agreement.
“If we find those by Tuesday, we can vote them in Tuesday. There are a lot of discussions going on including how to pay school hourly workers, how to provide additional support for our small businesses," he said.
An agreement on insulin-pricing legislation is also expected to be voted on this week.
A conference committee approved a compromise last week that gives a 30-day emergency supply of insulin for a $35 co-payment.
“It’s a compromise to say the least. Neither side got exactly what they wanted, but it should finally provide a program. I would have preferred to see manufacturers bare a more direct cost," Frentz said.
That vote could also happen as early as Tuesday.
“They did come to a compromise to exempt low-cost insulin manufacturers from having to pay for this. I don’t like that MNsure has been leveraged to run this program," Munson said.
Watch The Docket every Monday on KEYC News Now This Morning.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.