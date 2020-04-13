Faribault Police searching for shooting suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Faribault seek a suspect in a shooting which left one man injured.
Authorities say the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the Days Inn in Faribault.
A 27-year-old man was apparently shot in the chest and airlifted to a hospital in the metro area for treatment.
Faribault Police say one man was detained and charged with 2nd-degree assault following the alleged incident.
One suspect remains at large. Authorities say the suspect is a 27-year-old, six-foot-three, black male weighing approximately 160 pounds with a shaved head, wearing a plaid shirt or coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Faribault Police by calling 507-334-4305 or contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-334-4391. The investigation is ongoing.
