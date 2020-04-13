Food banks receive grant funds from one of nation’s leading food distributors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The nation’s fifth-largest food distributor SpartanNash announced its granting $250,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to food banks affiliated with Feeding America.
Some of those funds will go towards food banks in Mankato and southern Minnesota including others in 16 states.
Those receiving the grants are part of the Feeding America nonprofit network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries that feed more than 46 million people a year.
Depending on location, SpartanNash predicts it would help feed between 750,000 to 2.5 million families.
