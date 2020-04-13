Governor extends peacetime emergency

The governor’s office says the extension of the peacetime emergency is necessary to continue many of the steps taken to curb the spread of the virus. Those steps included: closure of schools and implementation of a distance learning period; enhanced protections for veterans in our veterans homes; activation of the National Guard to assist in relief efforts; measures to preserve personal protective equipment; temporary closure of bars, restaurants, and other places of public accommodation; efforts to provide economic relief and stability to those impacted by the pandemic; regulatory changes allowing our state agencies and licensing boards to ensure fast relief to Minnesotans; and an order directing Minnesotans to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus.