Governor extends peacetime emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz on Monday signed an executive order extending Minnesota’s peacetime emergency for 30 days.
The governor originally declared a peacetime emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, one week after the state’s first positive case and two days before the state’s first case by community spread.
“Our actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains,” said Walz in a statement. “The next stages of this pandemic are going to challenge us – an extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will allow us to protect Minnesotans’ health and well-being and continue to respond effectively to this rapidly-evolving situation.”
Last week, Gov. Walz announced he was extending Minnesota’s stay at home order until May 4.
The governor’s office says the extension of the peacetime emergency is necessary to continue many of the steps taken to curb the spread of the virus. Those steps included: closure of schools and implementation of a distance learning period; enhanced protections for veterans in our veterans homes; activation of the National Guard to assist in relief efforts; measures to preserve personal protective equipment; temporary closure of bars, restaurants, and other places of public accommodation; efforts to provide economic relief and stability to those impacted by the pandemic; regulatory changes allowing our state agencies and licensing boards to ensure fast relief to Minnesotans; and an order directing Minnesotans to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.