Local business hands out thousands of pounds of free food

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — Michael Foods of Gaylord has gone the extra mile throughout the pandemic.
The company had way too much food that generally goes out to restaurants, but because eating establishments are under take-out only rules, for the time being, a lot of this food hasn’t been ordered and would eventually go bad, ending up in landfills.
To avoid wasting so much excess product, Michael Foods is giving it away to those that may need it.
“They are going to get ten pounds of diced potatoes, ten pounds of shredded hash browns, two six-pound bags of mashed potatoes, two dozen hard-cooked eggs and three cartons of liquid egg product which is perfect for Quiché, scrambled eggs or anything you would use an egg in,” said Michael Foods HR Manager Amy Black.
Le Sueur is community number five that has received 40 pounds of free food per person from the company.
"Everyone is very appreciative about it," added Black. "I know some of the ones we did earlier last week over with Easter and the holiday, it just makes a big difference and I think they were surprised with the amount of food they received."
With Social Distancing still in place, many are craving social interaction.
While the goal of this drive was to distribute free food, seeing everyone drive through was a nice bonus.
"I think it was just seeing everyone. Everyone is grateful, they are happy and it's great to see everyone working together and seeing some positivity out there."
The line to receive the free food extended out of town on Highway 93.
