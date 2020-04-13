Lower Sioux Police Department enact curfew on reservation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lower Sioux Police Department in Morton is enforcing curfew rules on the reservation.
The 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for tribal members was approved in March by the Lower Sioux Council Resolution. They have also closed the reservation borders to all visitors until further notice.
The tribal president says while this goes against their cultural norms, these efforts are meant to help keep their relatives safe for generations to come. The Lower Sioux Police Department says violators of the shelter in place order and the curfew will be cited.
