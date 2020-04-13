Mayo Clinic Health System requires masks for all visitors and patients

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System continuing to make changes to its policy as the coronavirus outbreak grows.
Beginning Monday, all visitors and patients are required to wear a personal homemade or cloth mask while on any Mayo property.
If you do not have a mask, Mayo Clinic Health System will provide one. However, they encourage people to bring their own to help conserve the supply for front line medical workers.
Visitor restrictions also remain in place at all Mayo facilities until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.