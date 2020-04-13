MDH: Total of 1,650 confirmed positive cases; 842 have recovered and are no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,650 positive cases, and 842 of those have recovered. No additional deaths have been reported, total deaths remain at 70.
As of Monday, 157 people are currently hospitalized, with 74 of them in the ICU. 361 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 65, while the average age of those dying is 88
The total number of tests conducted is 38,427.
Updated April 13, 2020
- Total positive: 1,650
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 842
- Total approximate number of completed tests: 33,894
- Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 9,441
- Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 28,986
- Deaths: 70
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 361
- Hospitalized as of today: 157
- Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 74
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 41 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 1,710 positive cases, with 674 recovering.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.