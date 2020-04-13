Michaelis, McKay and Mackey named All-Americans

Marc Michaelis (center) and Dryden McKay (left) were named AHCA/CCM West First Team All-Americans, while junior defenseman Connor Mackey was named an AHCA/CCM West Second Team All-American. (Source: KEYC News Now; Minnesota State Athletics)
By Jake Rinehart | April 13, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 4:12 PM

(KEYC) — Three Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey players earned 2019-20 AHCA/CCM All American honors for their efforts during the men’s hockey season that was shortened due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Marc Michaelis and Dryden McKay were named AHCA/CCM West First Team All-Americans, while junior defenseman Connor Mackey was named an AHCA/CCM West Second Team All-American.

Michaelis led the Mavericks with 20 goals, 24 assists and 44 points on the season, finishing tied for the third-highest point total in the nation.

He would go on to sign a deal with the Vancouver Canucks following the cancellation of the WCHA Men’s Hockey Tournament.

Minnesota State's Michaelis signs professional deal with Vancouver

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday that they have agreed to sign free agent Marc Michaelis to a one-year deal. Benning, on Michaelis: "He's a good skater, buys time with the puck, has good vision on the ice, makes others around him better and he has good attention to detail.

McKay, who was a finalist for the Hobey Baker and Richter Awards, was named the WCHA’s Goaltender of the Year after finishing the season with a new league-record 1.17 goals against average in conference play.

He also led the nation in wins (30), goals against average (1.31), save percentage (.942) and shutouts (10).

Mackey finished the 2019-20 college hockey season with seven goals and 17 assists for a total of 24 points.

Minnesota State’s top-scoring defenseman ranked sixth in the nation with a +23 rating in 2019-20.

He would sign with the Calgary Flames following the conclusion of the NCAA Men’s Hockey season.

Minnesota State's Mackey inks NHL deal with Calgary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Calgary Flames announced Friday that they have signed college free agent defenceman Connor Mackey to a one-year entry-level contract. The contract is set to begin at the beginning of the 2020-21 hockey season. Mackey had another consistent season with the Mavericks during the 2019-20 season, recording 7 goals, 17 assists and a career-best +23 rating.

All-Americans in Minnesota State History Year, Team
Grant Stevenson 2002-03, West Second Team
Shane Joseph 2002-03, West Second Team
David Backes 2005-06, West Second Team
Matt Leitner 2014-15, West First Team
Zach Palmquist 2014-15 West Second Team
Daniel Brickley 2016-17 West Second Team
C.J. Suess 2017-18 West First Team
Marc Michaelis 2019-20 West First Team
Dryden McKay 2019-20 West First Team
Connor Mackey 2019-20 West Second Team

