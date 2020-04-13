Michaelis, McKay and Mackey named All-Americans

(KEYC) — Three Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey players earned 2019-20 AHCA/CCM All American honors for their efforts during the men’s hockey season that was shortened due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Marc Michaelis and Dryden McKay were named AHCA/CCM West First Team All-Americans, while junior defenseman Connor Mackey was named an AHCA/CCM West Second Team All-American.
Michaelis led the Mavericks with 20 goals, 24 assists and 44 points on the season, finishing tied for the third-highest point total in the nation.
He would go on to sign a deal with the Vancouver Canucks following the cancellation of the WCHA Men’s Hockey Tournament.
McKay, who was a finalist for the Hobey Baker and Richter Awards, was named the WCHA’s Goaltender of the Year after finishing the season with a new league-record 1.17 goals against average in conference play.
He also led the nation in wins (30), goals against average (1.31), save percentage (.942) and shutouts (10).
Mackey finished the 2019-20 college hockey season with seven goals and 17 assists for a total of 24 points.
Minnesota State’s top-scoring defenseman ranked sixth in the nation with a +23 rating in 2019-20.
He would sign with the Calgary Flames following the conclusion of the NCAA Men’s Hockey season.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.