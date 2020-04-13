Minnesota Duluth star Scott Perunovich wins Hobey Baker

(AP) — Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Saturday night as college hockey’s top player, becoming the Bulldogs’ record sixth recipient.
Perunovich, a junior from Hibbing, Minnesota, who recently signed with the St. Louis Blues, edged North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman for the award.
Perunovich was second in the nation with 34 assists and had six goals in 34 games, becoming the first defenseman to lead the NCHA in scoring.
The season was canceled March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The award announcement was originally set for Friday night on the eve of the NCAA championship game in Detroit, where Perunovich and the Bulldogs hoped to play for a third straight title.
