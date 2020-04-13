4 Minnesota House members call for end to peacetime emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The four members of the New House Republican Caucus are calling for an end to the Governor’s peacetime emergency declaration.
The proposed resolution would end the executive orders Governor Tim Walz has issued and allow elected members of the Minnesota Legislature to vote on what rules, orders, or policies be put in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NHRC is led by Rep. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa and includes Rep. Cal Bahr of East Bethel, Rep. Tim Miller of Prinsburg, and Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal.
The group says is should be up to all branches of government to make decisions, not just the governor.
“The Governor’s executive orders were well-intentioned and designed to protect public health. We commend him for that,” said Rep. Tim Miller of Prinsburg. “However, the longterm use of these executive orders, and the social isolation they create, has caused harmful unintended consequences. What was good policy many weeks ago has now created heavy burdens for many people. Minnesotans are entitled to weigh in on the Governor’s actions.”
The resolution would allow the Minnesota Legislature to strike a proper balance between protecting public health and revitalizing a slowing economy.
“The Minnesota Legislature still has a month to meet, debate, and vote on the proper COVID-19 response,” said Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal. “This legislature has already appropriated $519,120,000 to hospitals, medical professionals, and others to combat this disease. Now the legislature must make decisions on what sectors of the economy should be responsibly reopened. Elected officials have had enough time to examine the data and statistics surrounding COVID-19. We must use what we have learned in the preceding weeks to move forward responsibly. The time has come for the people’s house to reflect the voice of the people.”
Before the resolution can be brought to Minnesota House of Representatives for a vote, the house must first declare an urgency to take up the resolution. That vote will occur Tuesday at noon.
“We are asking all legislators to support this resolution and let the legislature fulfill its constitutional role,” said Rep. Munson. “A vote to block this resolution is a vote to silence the people’s house.”
