4 Minnesota House members call for end to peacetime emergency

“The Minnesota Legislature still has a month to meet, debate, and vote on the proper COVID-19 response,” said Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal. “This legislature has already appropriated $519,120,000 to hospitals, medical professionals, and others to combat this disease. Now the legislature must make decisions on what sectors of the economy should be responsibly reopened. Elected officials have had enough time to examine the data and statistics surrounding COVID-19. We must use what we have learned in the preceding weeks to move forward responsibly. The time has come for the people’s house to reflect the voice of the people.”