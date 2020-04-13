Move Mankato gives resources for virtual workouts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With many adapting to virtual workouts, local wellness leaders team up to create a one-stop-shop for virtual fitness.
They launched Move Mankato, a website that serves as a guide to the virtual fitness resources being offered in Mankato. It includes everything from virtual workouts offered from local gyms to health tips from local experts.
“Find what moves you. This all about community, this is a community project. This is a time not for competition this is about collaboration, so we want to help people get moving and we want to help the businesses too,” says Stephanie Fischer from the Mankato Family YMCA.
They plan to continue to add listings to the site. Fitness or wellness businesses that have been forced to close due to COVID-19 are asked to fill out the contact form to be added to the site.
To learn more visit https://www.movemankato.com/
