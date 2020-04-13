RibFest, Vetterstone Amphitheater line-ups expected to follow through

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been closed for several weeks which includes the postponement of all its events until the fall.
While some of those shows have been canceled for the event center, the summer schedule at the Vetterstone Amphitheater is expected to follow through.
“Right now we’re up against the great unknown. Everything we’re doing right now, it just seems like everything’s on pause. A lot of the acts, booking agents and touring personnel like that are kind of just taking a wait and see approach,” says co-director Eric Jones.
Performances at RibFest are also planned to kick-off Aug. 1 with a full line-up of artists.
The event center is looking into how it can implement safety measures at the amphitheater during those concerts.
“If these shows get moved we’ll move them. If the shows stay but we have to put in protections in place to make sure people stay safe. Whatever the industry comes up with to make live events something that can happen again,” says Jones.
Those who have purchased tickets for shows later this year are urged to hold onto them.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.