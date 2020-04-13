Second Harvest Heartland feeds 800 families

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota based Second Harvest Heartland teams up with the Lower Sioux community to make sure no one is left without food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week the group arrived at the Jackpot Junction Casino in Morton with two truckloads of produce donated by Wal-Mart and local farmers. They held a produce drop, distributing food to 800 families..and they’re already making plans for another distribution in the Lower Sioux Community.
“Before the COVID-19 crisis, 1 in 11 Minnesotans, including 1 in 8 Minnesota kids didn’t know where their next meal was coming from. That number is increasing exponentially as we speak as more businesses close down, as employees are losing hours or being furloughed or laid off. Our community is really struggling right now so it’s important that we step up,” says Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland.
They plan to release details on the next food drop happening in Mortin in the coming days. Second Harvest Heartland also invites those in need to reach out to them for help. They’re also always looking for donations so they can keep up with the fight against hunger in Minnesota.
To donate, visit www.2harvest.org
