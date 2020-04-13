Second Harvest Heartland feeds 800 families

“Before the COVID-19 crisis, 1 in 11 Minnesotans, including 1 in 8 Minnesota kids didn’t know where their next meal was coming from. That number is increasing exponentially as we speak as more businesses close down, as employees are losing hours or being furloughed or laid off. Our community is really struggling right now so it’s important that we step up,” says Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland.