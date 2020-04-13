Teachers come together making masks by 3D printing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Teachers from the Mankato Area Public Schools District are taking advantage of their school’s technology, in a creative way to make face masks.
Using 3D printers, teachers are donating their time to make plastic masks for local health care workers.
Five teachers from the districts’ schools are operating 10 printers out of their homes, as each masks takes about three hours to complete.
“It’s really a feel good kind of project for us because we are so lucky to live in the community that we do. Our community supports the Mankato are schools in a number of ways and have been key partners throughout the district,” said Prairie Winds Middle School Principal, Monde Schwartz.
The district is now partnering with the Mankato Clinic, with the goal to deliver the facility 500 masks.
