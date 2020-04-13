Virtual mental health counseling amid pandemic

(KEYC) — Amid daily stresses added on to the current pandemic, health officials continue to stress the importance of good mental health.
As social distancing continues, Minnesotans should be aware there are counseling services offered via online videos throughout the state.
Licensed Psychologist Joshua Mears, of Christian Family Solutions, says those experiencing troubles should reach out to health professionals for that human interaction and guidance.
“If you are seeing an increase in anxiety or depression, or social distancing is causing you to be more anxious or worried about your own health or impact on your culture or those you care about, it’s a good idea to speak with a mental health professional and develop some coping skills," said Mears.
Christian Family Solutions is one example of counseling services gone virtual. The organization continues to bring counseling, day treatment and intensive outpatient programming via its telehealth services.
The organization has offered telehealth since 2008.