City of Mankato postpones spring cleanup due to COVID-19 outbreak

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Monday night that its annual spring cleanup has been postponed because of the COVID-19 virus, but it is expected to be rescheduled.
The event is typically hosted during the first four Saturdays in May.
City staff says that they are planning for an increased capacity of materials since the drop-off dates are going to be scheduled for a later date.
“Public health and safety is a priority,” said Parker Skophammer, assistant to the city manager. “We understand spring clean-up is an important value-added service for residents, and we look forward to being able to provide this service as soon as we can.”
Additional services, such as paper shredding, are also being considered as part of Mankato’s spring cleanup and will be rescheduled for a later date.
