City of Mankato receives EAB management grant from DNR

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Monday night that it received a $65,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to removes approximately 100 ash trees located on public boulevards under power and utility lines.
A city spokesperson adds that in addition to safety, this grant and the work that will follow will help ensure the highest quality of ash trees are preserved, while also slowing the spread and controlling the Emerald Ash Borer population throughout the region.
Work on this project is expected to begin in the fall, which is when EAB is not typically active.
The City of Mankato said in a news release that city staff continues to plan different strategies to help manage and mitigate the risk of EAB, even though the invasive species has not yet been discovered in the area.
