Northern Commodity Transportation Conference publishes comments, concerns into booklet

(KEYC) — The first Northern Commodity Transportation Conference is providing a full recap of comments, concerns and conversations had during the two-day conference in early March.
Takeaways from the conference put on by Ag Management Solutions were put in an online booklet available to the public.
The conference focused on the “controllables” of commodity transportation and discussed trade barriers and transportation opportunities across Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.
Concerns raised include varying allowed trucking weights between states, township roads and the driver shortage.
A link to the booklet can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.